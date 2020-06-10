41 minutes ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama has sent a strong indication yet that no one should assume that his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), will accept the results of the December 7 elections if they found the process to have been partial.

For him, all citizens of Ghana are entitled to vote and the question of citizenship is unambiguous.

“As leader of the NDC, I wish to serve notice that we shall do all our parts to ensure that our country remains peaceful and that the electoral process proceeds smoothly but let nobody assume that we will accept the results of a flawed elections.”

Mr Mahama, who is set to be NDC’s candidate for the presidential elections, expressed these sentiments on Wednesday, June 10 when he joined the party’s leadership to mark the 28th anniversary of its founding.

The party was founded on June 10, 1992 in time for the country’s return to multiparty democracy. It won the first elections of the Fourth Republic.

Mr Mahama said the NDC has been a key participant in each of the past seven elections in the current political dispensation.

“And we have a history of accepting results of the elections whenever we have believed in the integrity of the polls.”

He expressed worry, however, about the tension that has surrounded the lead-up to the December 7 polls, noting it is unprecedented in the history of the Republic that six months to the poll, the country is unsure of the register to use.

He hinted that the NDC will await the hearing of the Supreme Court on Thursday, June 11 “to determine whether we have a flawed election or we have an election that we have confidence in that the will of the people have been properly expressed”.

Among the earlier speakers were the National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, and Leader of the party’s Members in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu.