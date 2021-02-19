25 minutes ago

The Concerned Youth of the National Democratic Congress, (NDC), is calling on the petitioner and the ex-President, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama to immediately withdraw the election petition case at the Supreme Court.

According to a statement issued and signed by Elikem Agbenyegah, leader of the Group, the live broadcast from the television and radio stations could be used to educate the general public on the COVID-19 pandemic.

“But we have decided to waste this precious airtime on this election petition which has no merit. This airtime could be commercialized to generate enough revenue for these television and radio stations,” it said.

“It would be very prudent on our party to withdraw the case to save the sinking image of our party. When you follow the court proceedings, all the applications brought to the court by the petitioner has been dismissed which indicate that we don’t have a case. The best option available to us now is to withdraw the case and begin to organize ourselves for the 2024 presidential and parliamentary election because it is clear that there is no way we would win this case,” it said.

“Currently, most of our party chieftains are of the view that the election petition case should be withdrawn.”

“The leadership has really failed us in the just ended election…as we speak, we aren’t able to collate our presidential results to make it known to the public. This is very irresponsible on our part and the earlier we call the petitioner to order the better, to save the party’s seeking image,” it said.

The statement said, “What we need to know and admit is that the party is bigger than anyone’s parochial interest and we should not be moved to satisfy their interest. Our actions should not erode the gains the party has chalked for some time now, what we must focus on is peace. Unity and stability among us in preparation for 2024 general elections”.

“When you follow the trend on social media, our great opponent, which is the New Patriotic Party has settled on their flagbearer and running mate in preparation for the 2024 general elections. What is our party leadership doing to reorganize the party than to waste all the time in the Supreme Court,” it said.