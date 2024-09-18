2 hours ago

The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, has sharply criticized the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over its demand for a forensic audit of the voter register, calling it “unwarranted, empty, and must be rejected.”

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Nana Boakye argued that, the NDC has not provided any legal justification for its demand that the Electoral Commission (EC) relinquish its constitutional role to a third party.

He pointed out that, Article 45 of the 1992 Constitution and Section 2 of the Electoral Commission Act, 1993 (Act 451), explicitly grant the EC the sole authority to compile the electoral register and oversee all elections.

Nana Boakye also noted that, Article 46 of the Constitution and Section 3 of Act 451 ensure the independence of the EC, protecting it from being directed or controlled by any other person or entity.

He stressed that the EC has the sole discretion in carrying out its functions and that no one, including the Courts, can compel it otherwise unless its decision is unconstitutional.

Nana Boakye further argued that the NDC’s call to involve a third party in the EC’s constitutional duties violates the Commission’s independence, especially since the EC has always engaged parties through the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) to address any issues.

He asserted that while the EC may consult stakeholders, this does not grant them the right to dictate how the EC executes its constitutional mandate.

He urged the rejection of the NDC’s call for a forensic audit, reaffirming the EC’s independence and authority.

