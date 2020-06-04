2 hours ago

Deputy Bono Regional Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Eric Adjei has chided Popular Ghanaian Rapper, Michael Owusu Addo affectionately called Sarkodie for asking Sammy Gyamfi to pull down his tweet on George Floyd.

National Communications Officer of the opposition NDC Sammy Gyamfi is facing backlash on social media over a photo he posted on Twitter.

Sammy Gyamfi has however defended the posting of the cartoon, “This cartoon doesn’t mock the painful xenophobic murder of George Floyd or seek to exploit same for political capital in any way. Floyd was choked to death while screaming for breathe. In Ghana today, the Jean Mensah-led EC is seeking to disenfranchise millions of eligible voters through xenophobic voter register.”

Sammy Gyamfi concluded by saying “The potential victims of this grave injustice, are screaming for breathe. There is nothing wrong with sharing a cartoon which draws a parallel between the painful xenophobic murder of Floyd, and the evil attempt by the Ghana EC to disenfranchise millions of eligible voters through a xenophobic voter register.”

But the Popular Ghanaian Rapper has expressed disappointment in some tweets made by National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi.

“Naa my brother we all go wrong sometimes…I will believe your intention wasn’t to joke with this serious n very sensitive issues, but you still wrong just do what’s right…. Retract n take it down”.

But the firebrand NDC communicator has questioned why the rapper has kept quiet on hardships and joblessness in the country although he was loud during the NDC administration.

“Throughout this whole New Voters Register debate, we have not heard or seen you using your platform to promote peace and order in the build-up to the elections, why is Sarkodie silent over the death of JB Danquah? Sarkodie once did a dirty song about Krobo’s did he apologized? so why is he telling Sammy Gyamfi to apologized?,” Eric Adjei told Kwame Tutu on ‘Anopa Nkomo’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7.