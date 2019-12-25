3 hours ago

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has reminded the governing party of what it describes as the unbridled suffering it has inflicted on Ghanaians.

Delivering the party’s goodwill message at the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) National Delegates Congress, leader of the NDC delegation, Sylvester Mensah said, “teachers are suffering, doctors are suffering….and the Vice President is suffering.”

According to him, the NPP is bold holding its delegates’ conference at a time “when the sentiments of the majority of Ghanaians is that of a ‘Sakora’ Christmas.”

