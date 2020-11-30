1 hour ago

Scores of sympathisers and members of the main National Democratic Congress (NDC) will this morning (Monday, 30 November 2020) converge at the Obra spot in Accra for their Probity and Accountability March.

The event which was postponed a couple of days ago is being held in collaboration with other political parties and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in honour of the memory and legacy of the Founder of the NDC, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings who died on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Deputy General Secretary of the NDC Peter Otokunor speaking to class news noted that the march will also send a strong signal to the Akufo-Addo-led government that Ghanaians have endured enough of corruption in his administration.

He said: “This is in honour of our founder, if you believe in the NDC then you believe in the principles of probity and accountability.

“If you believe in President Mahama and you are willing and resolved to vote for President Mahama, be part of this walk because it’s part of the communal labour, communal labour to remove this corrupt nepotistic government that is riddled with cronyism and wanton theft.

“If you desire so much to remove President Akufo-Addo as the President, then this is a collective march that you have to be part of…”