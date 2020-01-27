2 hours ago

The National Communication Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress has been picked by Police Investigation Department.

Sammy Gyamfi was picked on Tuesday morning just after a TV discussion, according a peacefm report.

"The 'arrest' occured minutes after he participated in a live-studio discussion on UTV's 'Adekye Nsroma' morning show, it said.

The NDC National Communications Officer was whisked away by some plain-clothed security officers in a white unmarked pick-up vehicle with licensed plate VR 4870 - 12.

Just as the outspoken NDC stalwart was making his way to board his vehicle after the show had ended, the CID officers suddenly surfaced, produced a warrant and in a flash, picked him away.

It is still unclear what precipitated the action by the security officers.

He is however, reported to have been taken the CID Headquarters in Accra.