The Cyber-crime Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has extended an invitation to the National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi over an alleged cybercrime offence.

The invitation follows a complaint made to the police by the Jubilee House.

A source at the investigative body that confirmed the invitation to Graphic Online on Wednesday evening, however, would not throw any more light on the alleged offence except to say that Sammy Gyamfi is being requested to assist in investigation into the complaint by the seat of government.

“We only said we would want to meet him on Friday”, said the source, which pleaded it was unable to say anything more.

Telephone calls to Sammy Gyamfi himself also drew blanks, just as calls and a Whatsapp message to the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin. Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah when reached, said he was unable to confirm the case.