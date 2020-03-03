14 minutes ago

A Security Analyst is calling for the immediate arrest of Stephen Atubiga for declaring intentions to cause chaos in the country.

Stephen Atubiga according to a news report has said that the National Democratic Congress will be left with no option than to cause commotion in Ghana if their Flagbearer, John Mahama is invited for investigations on the Airbus scandal.

His comments followed pressure and calls by proponents of government for the former President John Mahama to speak on the Airbus saga.

But in an interview on Daybreak Upper East on A1 Radio,Dr.Kwesi Biney said his comments were a security threat which have the potential of causing mayhem.

Dr. Biney has therefore called on the security services not to entertain political distasteful comments to go unpunished.

“Yesterday I read Atubiga making such a derogatory statement which is very sad that if should there be anytime in this country that Mahama the former President is called,will be called or shall be called after the Special Prosecutor might have gathered all the intelligence as the President told him to be in tune with the UK counterparts to gather everything and anybody involved must be brought to book ,Atubiga was saying yesterday if anytime that the President will be invited they will turn the country upside down,they will make it ungovernable”

“What kind of statement is that? Such a person must be arrested immediately because such a statement is a security threat. He must be arrested and interrogated” he stated.

Source: a1radioonline