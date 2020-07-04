3 hours ago

Celebrated radio host and wedding MC, Kwadwo Wiafe who passed on in June 2020, has been laid to rest Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Tabora in Accra.

Friends, family and colleagues of the late “favourite mc’s mc” trooped into the funeral grounds to pay their last respect to him. The death of Wiafe took many by surprise.

Described by many as the “turn-up king”, he was able to bring light and energy to all the events he hosted.

Young and vibrant Wiafe was a member of Despite Media and until his demise, he was the host of Neat FM late afternoon show 'Ye Ko Fie'.

Kwadwo Wiafe aged 33 died at the Nyaho Medical Center after a short illness, leaving behind a wife and 3 children.

The final funeral rights which is currently underway at Tabora has witnessed the presence of key personalities in the country despite the continues rains recorded today.

Sympathizers who couldn't make it to the funeral also took to their social media platforms to bid him farewell.