56 minutes ago

The Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCO), is set to begin its third phase of revenue mobilization exercise on February 26, 2024.

The operation targets customers with arrears, including government, state-owned enterprises, Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs), and private organizations.

NEDCO in a statement urged all customers with arrears to immediately make payments to avoid disconnections and embarrassment.

The company also urged customers with billing issues to visit its customer service centre with evidence to seek redress.

Read the full statement below: