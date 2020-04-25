1 hour ago

There is the need now more than ever for intensified education on the prevention of COVID-19, following the lifting of the just ended three-week lock-down by the government.

This education should be done by government agencies alone and through religious platforms, workplace platforms, and other groups and organisations.

Dr Benjamin Anyagre, Executive Chairman, Kwame Nkrumah Ideological Institute, told the Ghana News Agency that with a large percentage of the country's population being in the informal sector, a continued period of being strictly locked down "means hunger for those who can only earn from their daily sales".

He said extreme hunger and need could also create other problems that could create negative effects.

Dr. Anyagre said it was understandable, for the government to decide to lift the lock-down orders while putting in other measures to curtail the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said it was important to fight the pandemic from the perspective of a developing country and emulate best practices from countries that successfully dealt with the pandemic.

Dr Anyagre said the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic brought out a defect in the country's social welfare system.

"If we had a strong social welfare system, the government would have gotten the data for the support of vulnerable people, and we could have had several months of lock-down, towards fighting the pandemic," he said.