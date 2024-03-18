2 hours ago

Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe, former Managing Director of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club PLC, assumes a pivotal role as the head of Public Relations and Strategy at the Ghana Football Association (GFA), signaling the GFA's commitment to enhancing engagement with stakeholders and the wider public.

With an illustrious career spanning over 28 years and holding key positions in sports management, marketing, media, strategy, and human capital development, Neil brings a wealth of experience to his new role.

His tenure with esteemed organizations such as Unilever, Maersk, the British Council, and Multimedia Broadcasting Corporation reflects his deep understanding of excellence and innovation in the industry.

In his new capacity, Neil will lead efforts to reshape the GFA's engagement strategies and elevate its public image.

His mandate includes spearheading strategic initiatives aimed at rebuilding trust, promoting transparency, and fostering stronger relationships within the football community and beyond.

Neil's remarkable achievements, including securing major sponsorships domestically and internationally and serving as a FIFA Instructor in Administration, underscore his ability to drive positive change and make a meaningful impact in the football landscape.

His appointment represents a significant step forward in the GFA's journey toward rebuilding its reputation and redefining its leadership role in African Football.