Nestlé Ghana Limited is supporting various institutions and communities in Ghana, in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, through several donations valued at a total of GHC 2.4 million.

Managing Director of Nestlé Ghana, Philomena Tan, stated “Nestle is part of the social fabric in Ghana having operated here for more than 62 years. Throughout this tough period, our workforce including our factory and distribution network have shown tremendous commitment to ensure that the population continues to have access to affordable nutritious food and beverages. There is no business without society and the health and wellbeing of society is a key priority of responsible business. The opportunity to offer help to the vulnerable in society and supporting the government effort to mitigate the challenges resulting from COVID-19 is apt”.

She also joined the calls of many to appreciate the immense contribution of frontline workers including the Health Care Professionals across the country, working tirelessly to keep all of us safe.

Partnering with the Ghana Red Cross Society

Through the global partnership with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies(IFRC), Nestlé has donated cash, food and beverages to the Ghana Red Cross Society, to support COVID-19 relief in Ghana.

Nestlé food and beverages were distributed to 50,000 families in selected communities in Accra and Kumasi along with information on COVID-19 precautionary measures, healthy-eating tips and messaging on prevention of iron deficiency.

The additional funds will be used to undertake Water, Sanitation and Hygiene activities in selected deprived communities impacted by COVID-19 and for the purchase of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health workers and medical equipment for health facilities.

Contributing to other relief efforts in the country

Nestlé Ghana also contributed to a collective donation by the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) to the National COVID-19 Relief fund.

The company also donated beverages for distribution to vulnerable people as part of the “Relief Boxes Programme” initiated by the Rebecca Foundation.