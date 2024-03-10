5 hours ago

Internet users on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, are ridiculing the purported heightened fear of poisoning within the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) as a recent viral video that captures the party's National Organizer, Nana Boakye and other officials rejecting bottles of water offered at a funeral ceremony has become a subject of mockery online.

Shortly after the passing of John Kumah, Deputy Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for the Ejisu constituency, theories emerged suggesting that both the legislator and Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi), the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party, were poisoned after a party event in Tamale.



Additional theories propose that several NPP officials are potential targets of assassinations due to their political ambitions. While these claims lack substantiation, they have fueled tension and self-awareness within the NPP.



In the viral video, Nana Boakye (Nana B), who was spotted with Justin Kodua, the General Secretary of the NPP, were captured refusing to accept water offered to them at a funeral ceremony.



Reacting to the video, a section of internet users, amidst mockery, shared their views on how NPP officials feared potential poisoning, while others dared them to accept the offered water.



Check out some reactions from netizens:



Source: Ghanaweb