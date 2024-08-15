22 minutes ago

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has shared his guiding principles regarding political debates, emphasizing that he refuses to engage with individuals he deems either dishonest or lacking in intellect.

Speaking on JoyNews, Asiedu Nketia stated that throughout his political career, he has adhered to a simple rule: “Don’t debate an idiot or a liar.”

He explained that engaging in debates with such individuals is a “worthless exercise” and not worth his time or energy.

In his remarks, Asiedu Nketia specifically mentioned that he would not debate Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia or Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, also known as Napo.

Additionally, he pointed out that these individuals, in his view, do not meet the standards necessary for a productive debate.

“It’s a worthless exercise, and we will not waste our time debating Bawumia or Napo. If you have watched me throughout my political career, there are two people I don’t debate… They can insult me and I won’t mind them. My guiding principles, are two; don’t debate an idiot and don’t debate a liar, so any of these two who tempt me for any debate I ignore them.”

“I am not saying the two must fit one person, but when you look at the two categorizations, you will see that he is a liar, that one is something no one can contest. I am not too sure he is an idiot, but at least I am sure he is a liar,” Asiedu Nketia stated, referring to Dr. Bawumia on Joy News.

Watch the video below: