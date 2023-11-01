Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has offered advice to Ghanaians in a Twitter post.
According to her, lending money to a friend would end in regret.
Taking to her X handle on October 31, 2023, Nana Aba Anamoah cautioned Ghanaians against lending out money to their friends citing it as a “big mistake”.
“The worst thing to ever do in this life is to give your friend a loan. Big mistake,” she posted.
While the reason for the tweet is unclear, it quickly gained attention and sparked a conversation on the habit of mixing personal relationships with financial transactions.
check out the tweet below
https://twitter.com/thenanaaba/status/1719342391977492750?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1719342391977492750%7Ctwgr%5E7fefe193ac2a1db173078b777f5cab9ff25e584e%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ghanaweb.com%2FGhanaHomePage%2Fentertainment%2FNever-lend-a-friend-money-Nana-Aba-warns-1872545— (@thenanaaba)
Comments