3 hours ago

New Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder has been effusive about the talents of Ghanaian youngster Kudus Mohammed during pre-season training.

The player was bought by the Dutch giants from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland two seasons ago but injuries have curtailed his involvement with the Ajax first team.

Ajax came from behind to beat Shaktar Donetsk 3-1 in a pre-season friendly match played at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

The 21-year-old Ghanaian midfielder has scored in three consecutive matches this season in pre-season as he scored the third goal on Tuesday.

He finished off a nice team move into the top right corner of the net after beating his marker with a deft touch ti make it 3-1.

Mohammed Kudus netted the leveler in the 1-1 draw against KAS Eupen, before scoring a header in the 3-2 win over Red Bull Salzburg. Kudus scored in the 3-1 thrashing of Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday night.

Schreuder has been impressed with the versatility of the Ghanaian midfielder who he has been playing as a false nine and also a right winger to great success in pre-season.

He belives the Black Stars midfielder could permanently play as an attacker in the future.

"We have also used him a lot in training as a striker and as a right winger. He does that very well. He plays on intuition, which makes him very difficult for opponents to defend. He is strong, fast and agile. good impression," said Schreuder in conversation with Ajax TV.

"I don't just do things. There's a real idea behind this. Kudus as number seven or nine is a long-term option."