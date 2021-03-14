2 hours ago

Italian Serie A side AS Roma have completed the signing of Ghanaian teenage striker Felix Afena Ohene Gyan from lower tier side EUAfrica Academy in Accra on Saturday and the 18 year old striker was on the scoresheet on his debut on Sunday.

Ohene Gyan was on target as AS Roma's U-18 side beat Genoa by 5-0 on Sunday morning.

The Wenchi native was handed his first start by coach Aniello Parisi and he played for 75 minutes before he was taken off.

The highly rated striker scored a goal and also provided an assist as he showed why he so much talked about.

AS Roma have high hopes for the center forward as he is already turning heads with his performance in the lower side.

