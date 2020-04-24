1 hour ago

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder Frederick Ansah Botchway has made a startling revelation about one of their new boys who is even yet to kick a ball for the club.

The phobians on Monday announced the signing of Ivorian winger Eric Dizan from Stade de Abidjan on a three year deal.

His former coach at Stade de Abidjan,coach Frimpong Manso has been waxing lyrical about his talents and his new teammate Frederick Ansah Botchway has added to it.

In an interview with Saddick Adams Obama,the Hearts midfielder said; "I think there’s this guy who has been training with us. I don’t know why he hasn’t played yet but he is the most skillful player in the squad. Very skillful. He is Ivorian. His name is Eric Dizan."

Eric Dizan joins Hearts from Ivorian side, Stade Abidjan on a three-year contract he has played for clubs like Ivoire Académie Abidjan and RC Bettié.