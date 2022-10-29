5 hours ago

New Hearts of Oak coach Slavcko Matic has named his first starting eleven for the club to take on Bibiani Gold Stars in the match day 4 league game.

The phobians are currently playing against the Bibiani-based side following the resumption of the bet Pawa Premier League after the lengthy 21-day break.

Matic has made some changes with the likes of Robert Addo Sowah and Gideon Asante and Kwadwo Obeng Junior all earning starting berths.

Below is the Hearts of Oak line up against Bibiani Goldstars

Richmond Ayi (GK)

Samuel Inkoom

Dennis Korsah

Robert Addo Sowah

Konadu Yiadom

Caleb Amankwah

Eric Esso

Gideon Asante

Gladson Awako

Yassan Ouatching

Kwadwo Obeng Jnr