New Hearts of Oak coach Slavcko Matic has named his first starting eleven for the club to take on Bibiani Gold Stars in the match day 4 league game.
The phobians are currently playing against the Bibiani-based side following the resumption of the bet Pawa Premier League after the lengthy 21-day break.
Matic has made some changes with the likes of Robert Addo Sowah and Gideon Asante and Kwadwo Obeng Junior all earning starting berths.
Below is the Hearts of Oak line up against Bibiani Goldstars
Richmond Ayi (GK)
Samuel Inkoom
Dennis Korsah
Robert Addo Sowah
Konadu Yiadom
Caleb Amankwah
Eric Esso
Gideon Asante
Gladson Awako
Yassan Ouatching
Kwadwo Obeng Jnr
