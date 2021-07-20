2 hours ago

The Senior Staff Association – Universities of Ghana, says it is shocked by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission’s decision to reschedule a meeting between the two parties to July 26, 2021.

“Extending the meeting date to 26th is even a bit shocking because we don’t know what is going through the mind of government.”

“I am sure that this is a knee-jerk reaction. It is just an attempt to keep us from embarking on the strike so that government will have an opportunity to further delay our negotiations,” Mr. Zakaria said to Citi News.

The Association was hoping to have concluded negotiations on conditions of service by July 19, 2021.

It had threatened to go on strike again if the government failed to respond positively to the concerns it had raised about conditions of service.

The Association is among other things demanding a payment plan for their tier-2 arrears and the finalization of their conditions of service.

In an interview with Citi News, the National Chairman of the Association, Mohammed Zakaria, said the move is a ploy by the government to delay their intended demonstration.

The association declared an indefinite strike on May 18 over the failure of the government to pay their members Tier 2 pension contributions.

Members of the association are also asking for the award of market premium and non-basic allowance, as well as the finalisation of negotiations of their conditions of service.

The association suspended its most recent strike on June 11 and expected positive signals from the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission.

But it said the lack of progress “is creating agitations, fear and panic among our rank and file because there have been similar illusive promises in the past that never saw the light of day.”

The association also described the “loud silence” of the National Labour Commission on the matter as “not only worrying, but also very shocking.”

Sourcecitifmonline.com