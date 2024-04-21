7 hours ago

New Edubiase United moved to the top of the table in Zone Two after recording a 1-0 win over Elmina Sharks at the Len Clay Stadium. Kofi Boakye Yiadom scored the only goal of the game in the 37th minute to help his side grab all the points at home. The win catapulted them to the top of the Zone Two League table with 38 points.

Meanwhile former Premier League side Ebusua Dwarfs pip Venomous Vipers 1-0 in the Cape Coast derby. Emmanuel Osei converted a spot kick penalty to give his side all the points.

Elsewhere - Basake Holy Stars dropped to the second place in Zone Two after sharing the points with Skyy FC at Daboase. Both sides dominated the game but couldn’t take their chances as the game ended goalless with John Otoo of Skyy FC named as player of the match.

Here are the results in Zone Two:

Credit:Ghanafa.org