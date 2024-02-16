2 hours ago

Former Ghanaian defender Jonathan Mensah has been officially introduced by New England Revolution ahead of the upcoming Major League Soccer (MLS) season.

Mensah, a free agent after departing from the San Jose Earthquakes, expressed his enthusiasm for the new chapter in his career with the Revolution.

The MLS Cup winner and former MLS Best XI selection has signed a one-year contract for the 2024 MLS season with an additional one-year option for 2025.

Mensah brings with him a wealth of experience from his seven seasons in MLS, notably his six-year stint with the Columbus Crew from 2017 to 2022.

During his tenure with Columbus, under the leadership of head coach Caleb Porter, Mensah played a crucial role in securing the 2020 MLS Cup title, featuring prominently throughout the regular season and playoffs and earning recognition in the MLS Best XI.

Following his success with the Crew, Mensah joined the San Jose Earthquakes in 2023, where he made significant contributions, including helping the team secure a postseason berth with 26 appearances, 21 of which were starts.

Known for his defensive prowess, Mensah has been a standout performer throughout his MLS career, earning the title of Defender of the Year three consecutive times from 2018 to 2020 during his time with the Crew.

Beyond his on-field achievements, Mensah is recognized for his philanthropic efforts, evidenced by his foundation, the Jonathan Mensah Foundation, and his recognition as the Humanitarian of the Year by the Crew in 2017.

Prior to his MLS journey, Mensah began his professional career in Ghana with Ashanti Gold before embarking on international ventures with clubs in South Africa, Italy, France, and Russia.

Notably, he made significant appearances in France's Ligue 1 with Evian between 2011 and 2015.

On the international stage, Mensah has represented the Ghana Men’s National Team with distinction, accumulating 70 caps and featuring in two FIFA World Cups, notably helping the Black Stars reach the quarterfinals in South Africa in 2010.

With a decorated career spanning various leagues and competitions, Mensah brings a wealth of experience and leadership to New England Revolution, aiming to make a significant impact in the upcoming MLS season.