8 hours ago

New FK Partizan signing Zubairu Ibrahim is brimming with joy after completing his move to the Serbian club, describing the experience as a "dream come true."

The former Ghana youth international inked a four-year deal with the Belgrade outfit after successfully passing his medical examination.

Prior to this move, Ibrahim played for Jedinstvo Ub.

"It is really a dream come true for me and I don't have enough words to describe it," Ibrahim shared after finalizing the transfer.

"Partizan is the best club in the country and I am more than delighted to wear the Black and White jersey and play in front of these amazing fans."

Since arriving in Serbia, Ibrahim has been a long-time admirer of FK Partizan, captivated by the electric atmosphere at the club's matches.

"I have been following Partizan since I came to Serbia. I watched their matches and I love the atmosphere at their games," he revealed.

His aspirations extend beyond domestic success, with Ibrahim expressing his desire to play on Europe's biggest stage.

"As it is the dream of every young player, I want to play in the Champions League, and you can only do that if you win the Championship," he said.

Last season, the former Ghana youth star impressed in Serbia's First League, playing in 36 matches and contributing significantly to Jedinstvo's promotion to the top tier with 13 goals and seven assists.

Ibrahim's signing is expected to bolster Partizan's squad as they aim to reclaim the league title from rivals Red Star Belgrade and achieve success in the upcoming season.