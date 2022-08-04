1 hour ago

New Ghana Premier League sponsor betPawa will as part of the deal construct a football pitch at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence - Prampram.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 unveiled betPawa as the headline sponsor of the Ghana Premier League at a ceremony in Accra. The GFA and the betting company have a three-year deal worth $6M over the period.

President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has outlined some of the initiatives that come with the sponsorship.

‘’We just signed an agreement with betPawa for an initial period of three years. betPawa are investing a minimum of $6M over the period’’ President Simeon-Okraku said.

‘’From this money, we shall see the construction of a new pitch at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence that will be called the betPawa pitch''.

The Ghana Premier League had been without headline sponsors since 2018 with teams playing without any funds from sponsors.

betPawa will from the 2022/2023 season become the new sponsors of the domestic Ghana league.