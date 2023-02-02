1 hour ago

As part of governments efforts to improve the livelihoods of persons with disability, the New Juaben North Municipal assembly on Friday 27th of January 2023, disbursed an amount of GHS 140,000 to 45 people as part of their share of the District Assembly common fund, in monetary and machinery forms. With 34 each receiving GHS1, 500 and 11 of them receiving some items as agreed between the assembly and the PWD.

The items include 7 deep freezer, 7 ice chest cooler, 2 fufu machine, 1 industrial sewing machine and 1 popcorn machine.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Hon Comfort Asante in her address was grateful to the President, his Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo, and Member of Parliament for New Juaben North constituency, Hon Nana Adjei Boateng for the initiative, taken to see to the welfare of the PWD.

She advised the beneficiaries to use the funds for the intended purpose.

The assembly decided to go into agreement with beneficiaries as to what exactly they want to invest in since most of the things are for personal businesses ,the Assembly thought it wise to give out funds to some beneficiaries so that they can personally take their decision.

Madam Sally Mahama urged beneficiaries to make good use of the donation and to do their best as to not let their challenges keep them from functioning as they should in the society.

She advised them to invest the monies in their various preferred businesses, as earlier discussed with the social welfare department to have positive impact on their lives and families as a whole.

She emphasized that her outreach would keep monitoring the activities of the beneficiaries to ensure they use the items for the intended purposes.

The chairman for Person with Disability, Mr. Samuel Sarpong Boateng on behalf of his colleagues thanked the President of the Republic of Ghana and the Assembly for their continuous support to the disabled since its inception.

He, however, warned beneficiaries to desist from not using the monies for the intended businesses, as those who go contrary to the negotiations can be punished by the law or may not have the opportunity for another disbursement.

The ceremony was witnessed by the Municipal coordinating Director, Mr. Ndinga Nborinyi, Municipal Audit officer, Gifty Mahama, Municipal budget officer, Mr. Attah Baah Joseph and other heads of department of the assembly.