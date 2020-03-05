1 hour ago

The Current MP for New Juaben South Constituency and Chairman of the Finance Committee of Parliament Dr. Mark Assibey-Yeboah has expressed optimism of winning the April 25 Parliamentary primaries of the NPP.

Dr. Assibey-Yeboah who went through vetting successfully yesterday in Koforidua told jubilant supporters that his record as the incumbent MP will get him re-elected.

"Our campaign begins immediately after this vetting and we shall win because we have performed” he told the supporters.

He said his campaign is not meant to insult his opponents or attack anybody.

“I will not promise what I cannot do". Where are the contracts and many things they are promising? I have brought dignity to the name of New Juaben South in Parliament and I will continue to do my best. The Finance Committee Chairman is key of the work of Parliament, he added". I am in the race to win” he told jubilant supporters.

The ruling party will be electing a presidential candidate on April 25, 2020.

Parliamentary candidates will also be elected the same day.

Already, the party is vetting potential parliamentary candidates across the country as part of the election process.

Source: peacefmonline.com