2 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, Michael Kofi Okyere Baafi, has hinted of plans by his office to establish and roll out a career progressing scheme for all teachers in the New Juaben South Municipality.

According to the MP who noted that the importance of private school teachers can not be taken for granted said the project will better the lives of teachers.

Mr Baafi revealed this during an interaction with staff and management of Wesley International School at Adweso SSNITFlat when he visited the school to inspect the level of compliance of the Covid-19 safety protocols.

“Very soon I am coming out with a plan, a plan to develop the human resources in Koforidua, and I am going to do that with you. So very soon, we will roll out the project which is being developed, and we will not leave private school teachers out of it because whatever we get it is for you guys also. So I want to encourage you to pray for me and the government also because we have good plans and intentions for you all which will benefit you and your career.”

On his part, the headmaster of Wesley International School, Rev Lawrence Osei Bosompem who was appreciative called on the legislator to assist the school with support to complete an ongoing classroom structure.

“Honourable, it is true that private schools have been left out, so we welcome your initiative to support private schools and our teachers. When you look around our school, you will realize we need a lot of things, and we want your humble office to come to our aid and help us complete the classroom structure which is under construction,” he appealed.

Source: citifmonline