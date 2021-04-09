1 hour ago

News assistant coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Pedro Manuel has touched down in Ghana to begin his work with the club.

The Portuguese fitness coach will serve as one of two assistant coaches for Mariano Barreto who joined the porcupine warriors not long ago.

Mariano Barreto signed a one and half year deal with Kumasi Asante Kotoko and as part of his backroom staff appointed two of his compatriots as his assistant.

Bruno Miguel who is also assistant coach and video analyst arrived together with Mariano Barreto last month and have been working with the team

Pedro Manuel will serve as the Barreto's physical trainer and injury prevention coach and is now in Kumasi after arriving at the Kumasi airport where he was received on arrival by the club's administrative manager Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi.

Barreto and Bruno Miguel have started work already guiding Kotoko to a 4-0 triumph over Bechem United.