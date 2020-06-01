1 hour ago

A former board and management member of Asante Kotoko, madam Helena Cobbina says all the persons appointed onto the newly constituted board of the club have the competence to succeed.

His Royal Majesty Otumfour Osei Tutu II, owner and life patron of the club last Thursday appointed a nine member board of directors for the club chaired by oil magnate Dr Kwame Kyei.

The board consist of persons with in-depth knowledge in varied fields including corporate executives of International repute,bankers , businessmen and person from academia among others.

According Madam Cobbina, the board has the requisite knowledge and competence to be a success during their tenure.

"All those appointed by His Majesty have the required nous and competence to succeed during their tenure."

She has however called the newly constituted board to be at their A game to bring the club back to its past heights.

" Presently, the club is struggling and isn't up there when compared to the other behemoths on the continent. The board have a lot to do to ensure that they get the club to the top as was the case during the halcyon days."