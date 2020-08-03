3 hours ago

Football prophet Seer Gyan is at it again with new sets of prophecies about Kumasi Asante Kotoko and the fate of the club's new board of directors.

According to the football prophet who has come out with prophecies with varying degrees of success, the new Kotoko board will struggle for power.

He further adds that the supporters of the club should pray for board chairman Dr. Kwame Kyei to stay longer with the club If they want to see success.

The life patron of the club not too long ago announced a 12 member board that will steer the affairs of the club back to its glory days.

"This current Kotoko board will struggle for power," Gyan told Kumasi based Sikka FM.

"Asante Kotoko will prosper under Dr Kwame Kyei if he stays for some more years.

"The supporters should pray for Dr Kwame Kyei to stay," he added.

The 12-man board is being chaired by the club’s Executive Chairman Dr Kwame Kyei with Mr Jude Arthur as his vice.

The other members of the Kotoko board are Mr Kwadwo Boateng Gyamfi, Board Chairman, Exim Bank, Mr Kwasi Osei Fori, Chief Executive Officer, Edmark Group/Rockshore Mining Limited, Kwabena Mensah, Corporate Lawyer, Joseph Yaw Addo, former Director of Sports, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Baffour Kwame Kusi, Ankobeahene, Mrs Evelyn Nsiah Asare, Director of Sports, Sunyani Technical University, and Alhaji Abu Lamin, Bussiness man, Martin Osei Kwaku Brobbey (CEO Lexta Ghana Ltd), James Osei Brown (CEO Joshob Construction Ltd), and Kofi Amoah Abban (CEO Rigworld Group).