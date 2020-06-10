18 minutes ago

The Management committee of Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko will have its fate decided next week when the newly inaugurated board of the club hold their next meeting.

This was made known by a member of the club’s new board Alhaji Abu Lamin in an interview after their inauguration at the Manhyia Palace on Tuesday.

The newly-formed 9-member board of directors was inaugurated at the Manhyia Palace on Tuesday after which they had their maiden meeting.

The board which has been constituted by the life patron and owner of the club, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is to formulate policies for the club and run it as an economically viable entity.

With a management committee team already working under the Dr. Kwame Kyei led administration, the board says they will decide their fate at their next meeting which will be held next week Thursday.

“The board is yet to determine the fate of the current management. We will decide on that in our next meeting on Thursday,” Alhaji Lamin told Opemsuo FM.

The current Asante Kotoko management is led by veteran football administrator Mr. George Amoako but several media speculations suggest that he will be relieved off his duties.

Several names including Phar Rangers President Nana Yaw amponsah and founder of Planners Athletic Club Mr. George Afriyie have mentioned as potential candidates for the Porcupine Warriors too job.