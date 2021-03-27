1 hour ago

New Asante Kotoko coach Mariano Barreto is in town as he watched his new boys play a mid season friendly match at the clubs Adako Jachie training grounds this morning against Rainbow Stars.

Kotoko officially announced the appointment of the former Black Stars coach on Friday morning.

He watched the match in the company of Miguel Bruno who will serve as an assistant coach and also a video analyst with the club' CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah and Administrative Manager Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi also present.

"Our newly signed Head Coach Mariano Barreto and Assistant Coach, Bruno Miguel have arrived at Adako Jachie in the company of CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah and Administrative Manager, Newton Dasoberi."the club announced.

He is expected to start training with his new team as soon as possible as the porcupine warriors bid to win the Ghana Premier League title.