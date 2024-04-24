3 hours ago

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has underscored the significance of completing the new Kumasi Airport project.

According to the traditional leader, the upgraded infrastructure will not only streamline import and export activities but also spur advancements across various sectors within the region.

Speaking to the media on April 23, 2024, about the transformative potential of the new airport project, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II emphasized its role in facilitating the export of locally produced goods.

“The airport will bring development in the country, so the completion of this airport will pave the way for easier access to international markets and we can export oranges, mangoes, and other things which will grant a lot of people work to do.

“This will help to improve development in Asanteman, Bono, and the Ahafo …some other benefits that we would get is in the hotel, industrial, food, and other sectors,” he said.

Central to the expansion plans are upgrades to the airport's runway, the construction of a cutting-edge terminal building equipped with modern facilities, and the development of an expansive apron to accommodate larger aircrafts.

Additionally, a new apron for more and even bigger aircraft and a new air traffic control tower are expected to be built.

Credit: Ghanaweb