1 hour ago

Assistant coach of the Black Stars, George Boateng says that there is no automatic place for any player in the Black Stars squad.

He says every player must fight for a place in the team whether you have 50 caps or you just switched nationality.

According to the former Aston Villa U-23 coach, every player must fight for his future in the team as performance will be the benchmark for selection.

There is this notion in some quarters that the players who switched nationality have an automatic place in the Ghana squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar but Boateng says that is on the contrary.

"We are trying to build a team with quality ahead of the World Cup in Qatar and every player is welcome but must prove their worth," he told Asempa FM.

"The new players who have completed their nationality switch to play for Ghana will not be automatic starters.

"They must fight for their place in the team because that is a team we want to build. They will not walk into the team.

"Every player will and must fight for a place in the team," he added.

Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Ransford-Yeboah Konisdorffer, and Stephan Ambrosius have all committed their allegiance to Ghana but Boateng has warned that every player both old and new must fight for their place in the team.

Most of these players who switched nationality have been handed a call-up for friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua with Patric Pfeiffer left out.