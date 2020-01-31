2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Okere in the Eastern Region, Mr. Dan Botwe has bemoaned what he describes as the arrogant posture of the opposition NDC with respect to the Electoral Commission’s decision to compile a new voters’ register for the country.

According to the former General Secretary of the NPP, the comments and opinions espoused by members of the NDC concerning the controversial new voters’ register are nothing short of hypocrisy and arrogance on the part of the opposition.

Speaking on Accra-based Okay FM on Thursday, January 30 2020, the Minister for Regional Reorganization and Development indicated that the numerous threats and intimidation resorted to by the NDC in its attempt to get the EC to quash a decision to compile a new voters’ register will not terrify or frighten the EC and Ghanaians.

To him, these threats and intimidation are proof of the NDC’s violent and “lawless” history as affirmed by its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama in times past.

“This arrogance cannot continue. I mean what kind of arrogance is that,” Mr. Dan Botwe expressed.

“Is there more Ghana blood in them than us and therefore they can threaten and all Ghanaians should sit down and watch them like they have said before that they came from a revolution and therefore they can unleash violence than everybody?” So should we leave them to perpetrate violence? Do they have monopoly over violence in Ghana? What’s the meaning of that?,” the minister who seemed very worried about the whole controversy surrounding the compilation of a new voters’ register quizzed.

Mr. Botwe added, “Those threats and dictatorial comments from the opposition must come to a halt. They cannot disturb the peace of this country”.

ABCNewsgh.com