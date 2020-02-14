43 minutes ago

Former Member of Parliament for Bantama Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Henry Kwabena Kokofu, has suggested that any member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) who will threaten mayhem if the EC continues with its decision of compiling a new voters' register is suffering from an overdose of tramadol.

According to the NDC, the Electoral Commission's insistence on compiling a new voters' register some few months to the December 2020 elections can create confusion in the country.

Meanwhile, the ruling NPP says the NDC are just rehearsing to reject the election results if they lose.

Henry Kokofu speaking to Kwami Sefa Kayi on Thursday's edition of 'Kokrokoo' programme said: "the bottom line is that Electoral Commission has the mandate to do the work they are currently doing, and we keep telling the NDC to go to court if they are not happy with the decision, than threatening mayhem . . . if you are not suffering from the overdose of tramadol, why would you even threaten mayhem".

Listen to him in the video below

Source: peacefmonline.com