2 hours ago

The Chief Scribe of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia, popularly known as General Mosquito, is alleging that some top journalists in the country are backing the Electoral Commission (EC) to compile a new voters' register after a secret meeting with election management body.

According to him, the EC is manipulating the media to be tightlipped on their decision to compile the controversial new voters’ register ahead of the December 7 polls.

Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’, General Mosquito claimed the commission held a secret meeting with some top journalists and impressed upon them the need not to speak out on the compilation of the new voters’ register.

“Ever since the EC had a meeting with senior editors, their thoughts on the issues have changed,” he claimed.

Listen to interview: