3 hours ago

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) Jean Mensa has urged Ghanaians to disregard assertions within some quarters that the new voter registration exercise is aimed at disenfranchising a group of voters.

She insisted that the rationale behind the exercise is not to achieve anything like that.

“On the contrary, it is to ensure that all our citizens who qualify are accorded the opportunity to register and cast their votes,” Mrs Mensa said.

She was addressing journalists on the eve of the voter registration exercise.

The exercise starts at 7:00am and ends at 6:00pm each day.

It is scheduled to end on Thursday, August 6.

The Chairperson of the Commission noted that a voter register plays a significant role in elections as it is the bedrock on which credible elections rest.