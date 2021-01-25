3 hours ago

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has called on the government to consider re-introducing restrictions on public gathering to help curb the increasing infections of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a press statement jointly signed and issued Monday by the President and General Secretary of the GMA, Dr Drank Ankobea and Dr Justice Yankson said: "The Covid-19 pandemic is still a major health threat to all persons living in the country."

They said the pandemic has a potential of further "weakening our already fragile health systems."

"Government should as a matter of urgency restrict social activities such as parties, church services, funerals, clubs and other social gathering of such nature. the markets should be regulated and as much as possible restricted."

"Government should restrict the number of people attending the state funeral for the late H.E. Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings and rather encourage people to follow proceedings on television and other social media platforms.:

The GMA argued that the non-adherence to the Covid-19 preventive measures has the potential to further escalate the spread of the disease.

It also added that the government should ensure prompt, continuous supply and adequate distribution of PPE to all health workers in the various health institutions.

"Suppliers and vendors of the various types of PPE especially the face mask should not take advantage of the new surge of Covid-19 cases and the increase demand for their products by scaling up prices. This in the long ran will not inure to the benefit of the country in our quest to defeat the virus."

"Ghanaians are entreated to get tested if they have flu like symptoms and as much as possible desist from self-medication."

"Once again, each and everyone should take their personal safety into their own hands by adhering strictly to all the Covid-19 safety protocols.