40 minutes ago

Newly signed Township Rollers forward, Francis Afriyie has reiterated desire to set and break records in the Botswana Premier League.

Afriyie's exploit in the Kenyan Premier League for Gor Mahia generated interest from many European clubs but opted to sign for the Botswana side.

Before departing Ghana for his latest adventure, the former Bechem United told Bryt FM that he will work hard all the time in his quest to set and break records for the club.

Information gathered shows that, no West African players have succeeded with Township Rollers for the past ten years.

But Afriyie believes he can break that unpleasant jinx.

"I'm a type of player who likes breaking record. I did it during my stint with Gor Mahia because there were teams that were reigning over them for some years but it came to an end when I joined them. So I am ready for the challenge here", he said.

"It require that I work hard because that is how one can meet a target.

"If foreign players have struggled with Township Rollers, I Francis Afriyie will end that mark by scoring more goals for the club. I believe in myself and my capabilities. I'm sure I will be successful with my new club", Afriyie added.

According to him, his performance will earn him yet another big contract elsewhere when his contract with the Botswana side ends.