3 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Effutu Constituency in the Central Region, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin has stated that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is holding hostage of its own political fortunes with the entrenched stance to fight the new voters register.

According to him, if the largest opposition NDC does not take care and rescind their decision to fight the compilation of the new voters register, their party members may not partake in the registration with the thought that the party has boycotted the exercise.

Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Afenyo-Markin wondered why the NDC is still pushing their agenda to fight the compilation of a new voters register when there is no victory in sight.

“I don’t know who is advising the NDC, but this is a game where if you push an agenda and it fails, you have to abandon it and move on. The NDC have experienced people, they know the game and so I am surprised about the way they are going...if they are not careful, their party members may not go and register, thinking that the party has boycotted the registration," he cautioned.

He stressed that the NDC is creating an impression for their party members that the entire NDC is not for the compilation of a new voters register; advising them not to cry if they get 25 per cent in the 2020 general election.

“If they get 25 per cent in the general election they should not cry . . ." he cautioned.

He described as a straight forward defeating statement when former President John Dramani Mahama said that the NDC will not accept the results of a flawed election; adding that the comment of the NDC Flagbearer is testament of weakness in the party.

Flawed elections

Former President John Dramani Mahama has issued a stern warning to the Electoral Commission (EC) ahead of this year’s general elections.

According to the former President and flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the party will not accept the 2020 election results should they suspect any underhand dealings by the EC.

“As leader of the NDC, I wish to serve notice that we shall do all our parts to ensure that our country remains peaceful and that the electoral process proceeds smoothly, but let nobody assume that we will accept the results of a flawed elections,” he cautioned.

Mr. John Mahama made this comment at a ceremony on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, to mark the 28th anniversary of the National Democratic Congress.