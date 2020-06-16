3 hours ago

The Minority in Parliament has rejected a decision by the Electoral Commission to knock off over 6,000 polling stations from the upcoming voters’ registration exercise.

The EC told the special budget committee of Parliament Tuesday that 6,300 out of the existing 33,000 polling stations will not have registration centres.

Voters in the affected areas will have to move to nearby centres to have their names on the Electoral roll.

Addressing the media in parliament, the Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu argued the move will not only disenfranchise Ghanaians but also create overcrowding in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Having listened to her, I feel profoundly troubled in my heart for the future of Ghana’s democracy and I feel disappointed that in her answers to questions at the committee level, she made two significant statements…they intend to phase out the registration exercise in some 6300 registration centres out of the 33, 000 registration centres across the country.”

Ghana’s death toll now from the COVID-19 is now 58, according to the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye.

At Tuesday’s briefing, Dr Kuma-Aboagye also revealed that Ghana’s total case count is now 12, 193 with 4,326 recoveries.

Source: Starr FM