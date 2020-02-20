1 hour ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appealed to go out and register when the registration exercise for the compilation of a new voters’ register begins.

According to the President, it is the civic responsibility of every Ghanaian to go out and get their new voters’ cards ahead of the 2020 elections.

“Go and register, I appeal to every Ghanaian to go and register, it is our civic right to do so,” the President said during his 4th State of the Nation Address which was boycotted by the Minority in Parliament.

The President also added that “Things are working in Ghana and Ghana is changing. Our country is in good health and in competent hands.”

The Electoral Commission (EC) says it will begin compiling the new voters register for the December 2020 elections in April.

The commission added it hopes to end the exercise by the end of May.

The Director of Electoral Services, Dr Serebour Quaicoe made this known in a radio interview with Accra-based Starr FM on Monday [January 20, 2020].

“We want to start by mid-April and by the end of May we have finished,” he said.

The EC has said it was planning to procure a new biometric voter management system (BVMS) and compile new voters register since the current system is outdated.

While some 13 political parties led by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have thrown their weight behind the EC for the new BVMS and compilation of the new register, the Inter-Party Resistance against the New Voters Register made up of six political parties led by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has kicked against it.

Meanwhile, the EC says the procurement of the new BVMS and compiling of a new register will save the country GH?173.07 million, compared to upgrading the current system.