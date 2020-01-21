1 hour ago

The Ashanti Regional Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sam Payne has described the demonstration of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and other smaller political parties against the Electoral Commission (EC) as 'useless'.

According to him, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has shot itself in the foot for embarking on the demonstration against the Electoral Commission over the compilation of new voters’ register.

Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Sam Payne recollected that the main opposition NDC had earlier admitted that the EC should clean up the voters’ register and also update its software as well as expand its database before the 2020 elections.

Describing the demonstration as useless, Sam Payne wondered why the NDC after recognizing the challenges in the voters’ register, will turn around to hit the streets of the Ashanti Regional capital and others with a demonstration to kick against the compilation of new voters’ register.

He was convinced that the main opposition NDC has lost focus after hearing the NDC Deputy Communication Officer, Kwaku Boahen saying that the demonstration is against President Akufo-Addo, NPP, Madam Jean Mensa and her Electoral Commission.

“Kwaku Boahen said they are demonstrating against the Akufo-Addo-led NPP and Jean Mensa’s Electoral Commission, then this means that they have lost focus because they said they are demonstrating against EC for compiling a new voters' register, but now, they are saying they are demonstrating against Nana Akufo-Addo,” he jabbed.

He reiterated that "they don’t know what they are doing; they are not serious and for me, this demonstration is a useless demonstration. The demonstration is useless because the number of people on the street for the demonstration, according to Hello FM’s reporter says that they are not up to six hundred (600)”.

To him, it is the democratic right of the NDC to embark on a demonstration, knowing the challenges associated with the voters’ register, but swiftly admonished the demonstrators not to destroy any property in the course as the police will deal with them if anything goes wrong.

He, however, indicated that all the commercial vehicles and private vehicles are going about their normal duties in Kumasi without giving a hoot about the NDC demonstration as they are not ready to entertain such a 'useless' demonstration.

Peacefmonline