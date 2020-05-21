13 minutes ago

The Eastern Regional Vice Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) William Atamudzi has revealed that the party will activate an alternate strategy in the coming days should the Electoral Commission proceeds to compile a New Voters’ register.

The decision by the Electoral Commission of Ghana to compile a new voters’ register has faced fierce resistance by a group called Inter-Party Resistance Against the New Voters Register (IPRAN), made up of six opposition political parties, including largest opposition party in Ghana – the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The group staged demonstrations in some parts of the country early this year. It had planned to escalate their actions against the EC but for the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The EC has nonetheless maintained its position to compile a new voters register.

According to the Eastern Regional Vice Chairman of the NDC, the Party’s alternate Plan will be unstoppable.

“I can tell you on authority that as a party we also have our Plan B which would be implemented and nothing is going to stop us not to implement that Plan B to wrestle power from this incompetent and corrupt government. So as a Party we are resolute that we are going to take power by all legitimate means but we have a Plan B which very soon if they insist, that they listen to the NPP planned agenda than Electoral Commission then I think the Plan B will be implemented” William Atamudzi told Kasapa News.

When probed further on details of this intended” Plan B” action, the Regional Vice-Chairman said, the Plan B could be legitimate negative or Positive action or both to deal with the situation.

“That is left to us when we get there you will be aware of it. Negative is not always destructive, negative plus positive that gives us power is that not it, so it could be both. It could be legitimate negative and legitimate Positive”

William Atamudzi said, though the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the political calendar of the party, it has devised strategy under the leadership of the Regional Chairman John Owusu Amankrah (Jowak) reaching out to the grassroots across the region.

He was optimistic that, the NDC will win more Parliamentary seats in the region and maximize votes of John Dramani Mahama on the basis of numerous unfulfilled political promises by the ruling governement to the people of the Eastern Region.