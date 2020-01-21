2 hours ago

Member of Parliament [MP] for Ayensuano Constituency in the Eastern Region, Hon. Samuel Ayeh-Paye, has slammed political parties and civil society organisations who have strongly kicked against the compilation of a new voters register as espoused by the Electoral Commission (EC).

To him, no amount of confrontations from any political party or pressure group will impede the EC from carrying out its constitutionally mandated duties, because it has held enough stakeholder consultations that could aid its decision.

He further outlined that the best help to be offered the EC is to proffer advice.

“… No level of agitations from any group will bind the EC from exercising its constitutional powers; rather what can be done is to advice the body through appropriate means,” the NPP MP said.

Hon Ayeh-Paye, who was contributing to discussions on UTV’s ‘Adekye Nsroma’ show, advised members of the NDC to start training their constituency election executives towards the new electoral roll rather than going about demonstrating and claiming government has no money to compile a new register.

“NDC should give us a break, are they the minister of finance or the president of Ghana to determine whether the nation has money or not to compile a new voters register? The right thing must be done at the required time to keep the country from harm,” he added.