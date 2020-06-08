26 minutes ago

President of the Ghana Association of Bankers, Alhassan Andani, has added his voice to the ongoing debates about the primary form of identification to be used for the compilation of a new voters’ register.

According to him, though there’s no consensus yet between the main stakeholders, the ideal mandate of the Electoral Commission of Ghana must be discharged without any fear or favour, regardless.

He believes no eligible Ghanaian voter must be disenfranchised in the process.

While answering questions on the effects of coronavirus on the economy, banking and politics in an interview with graphic, he argued that “No section of the voting population should be denied the right to choose their leader in the upcoming 2020 general election.

The fundamental thing is that every Ghanaian of voting age must be given the opportunity to vote. This is the mandate the Electoral Commission (EC) must effectively discharge.”

The political season in Ghana has been slowed down by the Coronavirus pandemic, which has forced various political parties to amend their plans for the year.

The Electoral Commission’s stand on going ahead with a new voters’ registration exercise has also been met with varied reactions as political parties continue to argue over the matter.

While one side, led by the opposition National Democratic Congress is of the view that the exercise is an attempt by the EC to disenfranchise many people, the other side holds a reverse opinion.