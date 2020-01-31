2 hours ago

Deputy National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress [NDC], Kweku Boahen, has warned members of the ruling party to cease directing them to seek legal redress over their tussle with the Electoral Commission (EC) on the new voters register.

“As politicians, we all know that going to court is the last resort on matters of irreconciliable differences, and going on demonstrations is the first resort in addressing an issue. Why the everyday talk of 'go to court', leave us alone,” Kweku Boahen said.

Speaking on UTV’s ‘Adekye Nsroma’ political show, the NDC stalwart who called on Ghanaians to speak out against the EC's planned decision to compile a new voter’s register, disclosed that even before the meeting with EC officials, members of the Eminent Advisory Committee and the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC), the opposition party has already put together a time-table for up-coming demonstrations.

“…We have lined out our demonstration time-table even before meeting eminent committee, EC and other stakeholders even though our next move depends on this meeting. Because as a political party, we must put up laid down procedures on how to handle matters arising before they hit us by surprise,” he revealed.